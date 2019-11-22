International Development News
Development News Edition

Army deserter held for cheating defence personnel

A former Army personnel has been arrested from near the New Delhi Railway Station here for cheating gullible armymen travelling in trains, said police.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 23:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 23:39 IST
Army deserter held for cheating defence personnel
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A former Army personnel has been arrested from near the New Delhi Railway Station here for cheating gullible armymen travelling in trains, said police. The input was received from the Military Intelligence that Hemant Kumar was involved in the current spate of cheating and robberies with the Army personnel at different railway stations of Delhi-NCR.

The accused had adopted unique modus operandi to rob or cheat Army personnel coming on leave after making friendship with them by posing himself as Major in Army, police said. Being ex-Army personnel, Hemant utilised his body language, knowledge of defence services and way of talking to influence the culprits. Thereafter, he robbed them or steal their belongings including their I-Card. He also used to extort money from them for returning their I-Card and belongings, police added.

The information was developed by deputing sources on all railway stations pertaining in Delhi. Discreet surveillance was kept upon the activities of suspicious persons of this kind of modus operandi. The culprit was later identified as Hemant Fauji by one of the sources. On Thursday, the Special Cell of Delhi Police received a piece of specific information that Hemant would come to Paharganj side of the New Delhi Railway Station between 5 pm to 6 pm.

Later a trap was laid where Hemant arrived at 5:40 pm. He was cornered and overpowered. On the search of his travelling bag, many documents related to various Army personnel including their I-Cards, health cards, army driving licenses, ATM cards, etc., were recovered. He was arrested under the relevant sections of law.

After thorough interrogation, Hemant disclosed that he hailed from Pilakhuwa of Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district. He had served in the Army for 12-13 years but due to his bad habits, he went underground. He was declared a deserter. During his service period, he was serving in the 1st Medium Regiment of Artillery at Jodhpur.

He disclosed that he started his criminal activities by making friendship with Army personnel by posing himself as Captain or Major in the Army. After winning their faith, he cheated them or stole their belongings including their I-Card. He also used to extort money from them for returning their I-Card and belongings.

He also disclosed that he was earlier arrested in three such cases by the Old Delhi Railway Station in 2014 and 2015. He is also convicted in one of these three cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

NZ economic growth to remain steady, business investment set to expand

Watch: 'Not-so-armored' glass in Elon Musk's Cybertruck embarrasses Tesla

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Jet industry's grand masters fight to a draw in Dubai

After insisting for 15 years that the superjumbo is the future, Emirates airline has been forced by the demise of the A380 to embrace smaller wide-body jets, resulting in a flurry of manoeuvres between planemakers at this weeks Dubai Airsho...

UPDATE 1-UK Labour leader Corbyn says he would stay neutral in a second Brexit referendum

Britains Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Friday he would remain neutral in any second Brexit referendum, so he could credibly carry out the result of the vote and unite the country.Corbyn is vying to become prime minister at a Dec...

UPDATE 1-Portuguese group offered new land to build resort in Brazil - CEO

Portuguese hotel group Vila Gale intends to go ahead with a plan for a beach resort in the Brazilian state of Bahia, but at a new location, its CEO said on Thursday, three days after it dropped a project on disputed indigenous lands. The Tu...

UPDATE 1-Israel's Netanyahu faces calls to quit but is defiant in crisis

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced calls to resign over a corruption scandal on Friday, as senior government colleagues publicly declared support after some signs of cracks in party loyalty.Netanyahu said he would not step down...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019