Only 9 pc kids get right nutritious food: Smriti Irani

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani said on Friday that only nine per cent children in the country were getting "right nutritious food" and the issue also pertains to rich and affluent families. The minister told the Lok Sabha that it was a misconception that the problem relates only to tribal areas or to poor families.

"If you look at the NITI Aayog data, then those getting the right nutrition are only nine per cent. It means that those who are from affluent families, they are also perhaps laying more stress on the quantity of food and not quality," she said. According to NITI Aayog, only nine per cent of children in the age group 6 to 24 months get adequate nutrition in India.

She said the ministry will look at the work done concerning hidden hunger and include the best practices. Speaker Om Birla urged the members to make collective efforts to fight malnutrition.

"If we create a people's movement to end malnutrition in our constituencies, then we will be able to say at the end of this session that malnutrition has ended in the country," he said. He asked the minister to make available a diet chart pertaining to pregnant and malnourished women according to the constituency of members and "we will make collective efforts." (ANI)

