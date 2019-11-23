Pondy CM orders probe into police official's alleged suicide

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday said he has ordered a probe into the alleged suicide of a sub-inspector here on November 21 and also announced a relief for the bereaved family. Speaking to reporters here, the chief minister said a senior superintendent of police (CB-CID) would investigate into the alleged suicide of Vibal Kumar in the retiring room of the police station at Nettapakkam near here on November 21.

He said Kumar's widow would be given a government job and the next of kin of the deceased would be handed over a solotium of Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister`s Relief Fund. PTI COR NVG NVG.

