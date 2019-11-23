Five arrested in drug case
Five persons were arrested after the recovery of 40 gm of charas from a snooker centre in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said here on Saturday. The drug and a syringe were recovered from three youths at Bipasa Snooker in Lower Dhalpur during a raid by a special investigative unit (SIU) of the district police, Kullu SP Gaurav Singh said.
The three youths and two caretakers of the centre had been arrested after the registration of an FIR under the NDPS Act, he added. The SP said as many as 55 students, including 34 minors, were present at the centre.
They had bunked off school, the SP said. The snooker centre has been sealed add further investigation is on.
All students were let off after a warning, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Himachal Pradesh
- SIU
- Kullu district
- Lower Dhalpur
- NDPS Act
ALSO READ
Railways to boost tourism in Himachal Pradesh: Goyal
Task force to be set up for better implementation of schemes in Himachal Pradesh: Goyal
Woman branded 'witch', assaulted in Himachal Pradesh; 21 held
Himachal Pradesh governor inaugurates Lavi Fair in Shimla
First Hyatt Hotel Opens in Himachal Pradesh State with Hyatt Regency Dharamshala Resort