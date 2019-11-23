International Development News
Hyderabad girl sets two world records in different disciplines

PDV Sahruda, an eight-year-old student has several record-breaking achievements; the girl has set two world records, approved by Elite World Records LLC, USA.

Hyderabad girl sets two world records in different disciplines
PDV Sahruda has set two world records in different disciplines.

PDV Sahruda, an eight-year-old student has several record-breaking achievements; the girl has set two world records, approved by Elite World Records LLC, USA. They are -- the most number of Origami models (102) by an individual (minor-female) in 20 minutes, and most number of Ceramic tiles (350) broken by an individual (minor-female), in 20 minutes. The previous record in the ceramic tile category was 262, set by a North Korean record holder.

Sahruda, speaking to ANI said: "I have attempted 3 world records and broke 2 world records and several national and state records. I have been learning karate for the past one year and achieved a Green Belt. For the ceramic tile event, I practised breaking the tiles, which are 5 mm thick, with my teacher. Also attempted to break another record in colouring and Origami models." Ashwini Anand, Sahruda's Trainer speaking to ANI said: "I am Black Belt second degree WKU World Champion 2017. My motto is to train as many girls and women. Now I am preparing Sahruda for World Championship and further achievements. This is just a beginning for her, I am expecting more. Nowadays, self-defence is most important for each and every child. Every person must make it a part of their lives to stay fit." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

