International Development News
Development News Edition

UP: Defence Minister inaugurates 172nd Defence Pensioners Adalat in Lucknow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday inaugurated the 172nd Defence Pensioners Adalat here, becoming the first Defence Minister to be a part of the event.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 20:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 20:41 IST
UP: Defence Minister inaugurates 172nd Defence Pensioners Adalat in Lucknow
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh . Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday inaugurated the 172nd Defence Pensioners Adalat here, becoming the first Defence Minister to be a part of the event. A Defence Ministry release said the two-day Defence Pensioners Adalat aims at redressal of pension related grievances of veterans of Armed Forces and their Next of Kin residing in all districts of Uttar Pradesh. It has been organised by Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Pensions), Prayagraj in close coordination with Headquarters Central Command.

Addressing the function, Singh appreciated the good work by Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA). "Disbursement of Defence Pension is a complex process involving many agencies and Defence Accounts Department is working tirelessly to provide pensions in a time-bound manner," the Defence Minister was quoted as saying.

Reiterating the Government's commitment of timely approval of pension, Singh assured that the Defence Accounts Department will leave no stone unturned to deal with any challenges that come in the way. The Defence Minister added that the Government fulfilled the long-standing demand of 'One Rank One Pension' that has benefited lakhs of Defence Pensioners across the country. He lauded the role of the veterans in nation building terming them as a source of inspiration for generations.

Singh highlighted Lucknow as the birthplace of martyrs like Captain Manoj Pandey and Company Quartermaster Havildar Abdul Hamid saying that the nation will always be indebted to their supreme sacrifice. This Defence Pensioners Adalat is a small step in that direction, he said.

In his welcome address, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Central Command, Lt Gen I S Ghuman said, of the total 31 lakh veterans in the country, about four lakh are in Uttar Pradesh and this Defence Pensioners Adalat has been organised in Lucknow after seven years with the efforts of Defence Minister. "Along with pensions, Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), job and resettlement have also been covered in the two-day event," the Defence Ministry release quoted him as saying.

Controller General Defence Accounts Sanjeev Mittal highlighted the developments undertaken in the Pension disbursal system. "Defence Accounts Department is going digital and a Comprehensive Pension Portal is about to be launched to address all pension-related grievances on one platform," Mittal said.

"After the inaugural ceremony, Rajnath Singh met the veterans and interacted with the functionaries occupying various stalls for the aid of veterans, Veer Naris & Next of Kin. Various Army and Defence Accounts officials along with a huge number of veterans were present on the occasion," the Defence Ministry release said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

India's urban unemployment rate drops to 9.3 pc in Jan-Mar 2019: Govt data

Amid criticism over high joblessness rate, a survey by the National Statistical Office NSO on Saturday showed that urban unemployment rate dropped to the lowest level in four quarters at 9.3 per cent during January-March 2019. The quarterly...

Not doing "Chehre" due to date issues, says Kriti Kharbanda

Actor Kriti Kharbanda on Friday said she is no longer part of Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre primarily due to date issues. There have been reports that Kriti had a fallout with the producers of Chehre and hence she is no...

Delhi: 3 held in blind murder case of minor

The Delhi Police on Saturday said it solved a blind murder case of a five-year-old in Khajuri Khas area here and arrested three people in connection with the case. Acting on information on Thursday, police recovered the body of a minor foun...

Rayudu alleges corruption in HCA; He is a frustrated

Cricketer Ambati Rayudu on Saturday alleged corruption in Hyderabad Cricket Association HCA and requested Telanganas Municipal Administration K T Rama Rao to address the issue. Meanwhile, the HCA president Mohd Azharuddin said the former is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019