International Development News
Development News Edition

UP CM reviews security measures ahead of Babri Masjid demolition anniversary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacted with the district/range civil and police officials via video conferencing on Saturday and instructed them to have adequate and stringent security measures in the state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 08:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 08:43 IST
UP CM reviews security measures ahead of Babri Masjid demolition anniversary
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (file pic). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacted with the district/range civil and police officials via video conferencing on Saturday and instructed them to have adequate and stringent security measures in the state. The security review came ahead of the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition on December 6.

According to an Uttar Pradesh government release, the security review by the Chief Minister is in the wake of the verdict delivered by the Supreme Court in Ayodhya case on November 9. The security measures will remain in place till December 15. "The Chief Minister emphasised on regular foot patrolling, UP-112 patrolling and having regular conversation and talks with peace committees and religious leaders," read the press release.

He also emphasised upon having CCTV cameras at religious places, commercial and industrial establishments, ATMs and Banks etc and having tight security measures in place. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Federer and Zverev Mexico City match breaks world attendance record

Broadcaster ESPN claimed a new world record for attendance at a tennis match on Saturday, with more than 42,000 people watching Germanys Alexander Zverev go down 6-3, 4-6, 2-6 to Roger Federer in an exhibition match in Mexico City. That sma...

Spurs snap skid with win over Knicks

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 23 points as the visiting San Antonio Spurs snapped an eight-game losing skid on Saturday with an 111-104 victory over the New York Knicks. DeMar DeRozan collected 21 points and nine rebounds and Patty Mills sank al...

UPDATE 2-Breakthrough in Bolivia as bill for new elections sails through Congress

Both chambers of Bolivias Congress unanimously passed legislation on Saturday to annul the contested Oct. 20 elections and pave the way for a new vote without former President Evo Morales, a major breakthrough in the countrys political cris...

Copp's late winner helps Jets seesaw by Blue Jackets

Andrew Copp scored with less than two minutes remaining, and the host Winnipeg Jets beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 in a roller coaster of a game Saturday night. With overtime looming, Columbus goaltender Elvis Merzlikins tried to pass t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019