UP CM reviews security measures ahead of Babri Masjid demolition anniversary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacted with the district/range civil and police officials via video conferencing on Saturday and instructed them to have adequate and stringent security measures in the state. The security review came ahead of the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition on December 6.

According to an Uttar Pradesh government release, the security review by the Chief Minister is in the wake of the verdict delivered by the Supreme Court in Ayodhya case on November 9. The security measures will remain in place till December 15. "The Chief Minister emphasised on regular foot patrolling, UP-112 patrolling and having regular conversation and talks with peace committees and religious leaders," read the press release.

He also emphasised upon having CCTV cameras at religious places, commercial and industrial establishments, ATMs and Banks etc and having tight security measures in place. (ANI)

