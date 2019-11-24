International Development News
J-K: Construction of western foreshore road along Dal Lake to start soon

The Jammu and Kashmir administration will soon start working on the alignment and construction of 3.2 km western foreshore road along the Dal lake in Kashmir Valley.

Western foreshore road to be constructed along the Dal lake in Kashmir Valley. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir administration will soon start working on the alignment and construction of 3.2 km western foreshore road along the Dal lake in Kashmir valley. The alignment plan prepared by the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) for the restoration, beautification and for delineating physical boundary on the western front of Dal Lake.

The LAWDA is the nodal agency working for the preservation of Dal Lake. The work on this project will start in the coming days and it will serve as a physical boundary of the lake.

"The project was delayed for long due to apprehensions of corruption. The project estimated to cost Rs 600 crore. Under this project, civil facilities including up-gradation of water, drainage and electricity would be improved," G M Dar, Vice Chairman LAWDA, told ANI. The local residents appreciated the step taken by the state administration as it will enhance the beauty of Dal Lake and increase employment for Kashmiri youths.

"It is a great step taken by the government. It will boost tourism as well as increase the beauty of Kashmir and employment opportunities for youth," Eijaz Ahmad, a local resident, said. "We are happy with the project. It should be started soon. We want the government to initiate such projects for the development of Kashmir," Javaid Ahmad, another local resident said.

On November 18, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu approved the alignment construction of western foreshore road. As 4,498 families who are likely to get affected by the road construction, he directed the authorities concerned to come up with a proper rehabilitation plan for them. (ANI)

