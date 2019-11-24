International Development News
Development News Edition

Romance in the time of political turmoil in erstwhile Burma!

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 12:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 12:52 IST
Romance in the time of political turmoil in erstwhile Burma!
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Videoblocks

A new book documents the historical, social, and political changes during the Japanese conquest of Burma (now Myanmar) in World War II and presents a wide panorama of events that made up the period. In "The Lacquered Curtain of Burma" , author Eugene Lawrence touches upon individual lives, weaves a vivid picture of migrators from British India to Burma, and the Indians who arrived in the country with the Japanese army and Indian National Army.

Combined fact and fiction, he describes the circumstances and events in his book, introducing various characters in his narrative and giving them adequate treatment. "There has been no attempt to malign the personalities or policies of any individual or institution in the portrayal of these events and circumstances. The facts could be easily gleaned by the discerning reader from numerous press reports that have appeared over the past 40 years," Lawrence says.

"While the identities of some personalities could not be altered in the context of the published truth, the identities of some characters have been suppressed, and some are purely fictional," he adds. The author also praises the undying spirit of the Burmese soldiers and the country's fight for independence from colonial Britain and imperial Japan in the book, published by Olive Turtle imprint of Niyogi Books.

He recounts the conflicts that arose after independence between the majority Burmese and the ethnic minorities (the uprising of the Karens), the military takeover in the year 1962, and Nobel Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi's resolute voice that was determined to cleanse the nation from its evils that had set in since the past two and a half decades. According to Lawrence, the Burmese were a larger people with a history that had its origins in India, who had settled in the plains of the country, leaving the mountainous regions to the ethnic peoples - many of whom were believed to have inhabited the land prior to the appearance of the Burmese.

"But, better organised and better positioned for trade and culture and more sophisticated in political evolution, the Burmese had dominated the land over centuries, alienating the diverse ethnic groups in their hill tracks of the west, the fearsome Kachins and red Karens; north-east and east, the war-like Shans, and south-eastern regions of the country where the redoubtable white Karens settled," he writes. The colonial conquest of the British, World War II and the subsequent occupation of the Japanese had removed the lid of isolation off these more predominant of the ethnic peoples, exposing their significance and aspiration to a stake in the country which was on the threshold of independence, he says.

"Racial distrust, cultural prejudice and the consequent inevitability of alliances that were formed with either of the occupying superior masters - the British or the Japanese - had left a trail of atrocities among the indigenous populace in their bid to obliterate the treat of the other, while seeking indemnity of their heritages with either one of the occupying powers," he writes. Lawrence also handles a vast catalog of remarkable personalities - some factual, some fictional, while some have been suppressed.

There is one Stanley David, Captain of INA, and his journey showing his personal search for roots, the path to which is buffeted by the political turmoil of that period. By giving a voice to the Burmese who were witness to the waning of the nation, Lawrence gives a portrait of British colonialism and the Japanese conquest of the country.

The narrative further captures the upheaval of communities, the dislocation of families, and sacrifices by those who could not emigrate. With the seed of the story planted by tales of his own family's history (Lawrence's father, an Indian, had arrived in Burma with the INA during World War 2 and married a Karen woman, and in 1966 they repatriated to India), the author has come up with a tale of love, loss, and longing that sweeps across more than a hundred years of history in Burma.

Though a host of issues still haunt the nation - the problem of the Rohingyas, the ethnic group clashes, armed conflict, displacement of thousands of people, and human rights abuses in the name of development, the author hopes an era of peace for the people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

New marker helps predict mice prone to alcohol addiction: Study

Researchers have discovered a new brain-circuit system in mice that sheds light on how the rodents transition from moderate to compulsive alcohol consumption -- an advance that may lead to the development of new approaches to study drug add...

Ex-Lankan president Sirisena eyes return to Parliament, says expelled lawmaker

Sri Lankas former president Maithripala Sirisena is eyeing a return to the Parliament, an expelled senior lawmaker of his party claimed on Sunday. AHM Fowzie, a Sri Lanka Freedom Party member who was appointed a parliamentarian by Sirisena ...

NHL roundup: Rangers rally from four down to sink Habs

Jacob Trouba scored the game-winning goal midway through the third period to break a 5-5 tie, and the visiting New York Rangers rallied from a 4-0 deficit to defeat the Montreal Canadiens, 6-5, on Saturday night. Trouba fired a wrist shot f...

Former Left Front minister Kshiti Goswami dies aged 77

Senior Revolutionary Socialist Party RSP leader and former West Bengal minister Kshiti Goswami died at a private hospital in Chennai due to old age-related illness on Sunday morning, family sources said. He was 77 and is survived by his wif...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019