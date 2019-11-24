Man arrested for betting during South Africa's T20 league

While South Africa's Mazansi Super League cricket match was being played in Port Elizabeth, 27-year-old Dishant Malik was caught red handed as he placed bets for the match from his residence in south Delhi's Rajpur Khurd, police said on Sunday. Acting on a tip off, a team from Maidan Garhi police station on Saturday raided Malik's residence at Rajpur Khurd and arrested him while he was busy betting on the T-20 match between Nelson Mandela Bay Giants Vs Durban Heats, they said.

According to police, Malik receives bets through the phone and then places the same as per the betting rates. The profit is shared between him and the person placing the bet. Malik is currently unemployed and got married recently. He makes a living solely through online betting. He has his own trusted clientele and generally receives bets from them, a senior police officer said.

Till the time of the raid on Saturday, he had placed 59 bets amounting to Rs 3.36 lakh, he said. A case has been registered and further probe in underway to explore if other persons were involved with Dishant in carrying out the racket, he added.

Seven mobile phones including one which was being used for receiving rates, two laptops, one register having handwritten details, a wi-fi router, a set top box, a calculator, a laptop and mobile chargers were recovered, police said.

