Tripura: Man held, 880 kilograms cannabis seized

The Border Security Force (BSF) intelligence branch of Sector Panisagar on Sunday arrested a man and seized 880 kilograms of dried cannabis from his possession.

  Updated: 24-11-2019 22:55 IST
  Created: 24-11-2019 22:55 IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) intelligence branch of Sector Panisagar on Sunday arrested a man and seized 880 kilograms of dried cannabis from his possession. The person has been identified as Badal Deb.

According to the police, 88 packets of dry cannabis worth Rs 74,80,000 has also been seized. A case has been registered in this regard. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

