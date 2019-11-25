Puducherry Chief Minister hospitalised in Chennai
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy was on Monday admitted to Apollo Hospital, Chennai.
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy was on Monday admitted to Apollo Hospital, Chennai. Details about the leader's hospitalisation are awaited.
In a recent development, Narayanasamy had said that Puducherry is facing problems because of its unique position of being a union territory with a legislature and urged the Centre to find a solution soon. "The government of India, whenever it suits them treats us as per their convenience as a state or a union territory. We are neither here nor there. This is our position," he had said.
The Congress leader added that the problems being faced by the Puducherry administration are similar to those of Delhi. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Puducherry
- V Narayanasamy
- Chennai
- Apollo Hospital
- India
- Delhi
ALSO READ
APSRTC AC bus service from Machilipatnam-Chennai launched
Puducherry: French envoy pays tributes to World War I veterans
I-T dept detects Rs 350cr undisclosed income during raids at Chennai institute
3-day camp on goalkeeping, drag flick held in Chennai
Cigarettes worth Rs 7 cr from Cambodia seized at Chennai Port