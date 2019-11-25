International Development News
AP launches helpline for corruption-related complaints

  • PTI
  • |
  • Amaravati
  • |
  Updated: 25-11-2019 15:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 15:48 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief MinisterY S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday launched 14400, a citizenhelpline number meant to enable people to complain aboutcorruption in government departments

The Chief Minister made the first call on the occasionto the call centre and enquired about its functioning

He said citizens could directly call the helpline andlodge a complaint against corruption in any governmentdepartment.

