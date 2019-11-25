AP launches helpline for corruption-related complaints

Andhra Pradesh Chief MinisterY S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday launched 14400, a citizenhelpline number meant to enable people to complain aboutcorruption in government departments

The Chief Minister made the first call on the occasionto the call centre and enquired about its functioning

He said citizens could directly call the helpline andlodge a complaint against corruption in any governmentdepartment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)