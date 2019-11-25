LS Speaker inaugurates 3-day Commonwealth Youth Parliament

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the 10th Commonwealth Youth Parliament at the Delhi Assembly on Monday, and said that global participants will get a chance to closely understand democracy in India. Speaking at the inaugural session, Birla said, "The participants hailing from different countries will get an opportunity to understand the world's largest democracy from their perspective."

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked the participants to find ways to connect the government to people at grassroots and increase public participation in the formation of public policies. "I am putting some questions before you -- How can the public have direct access to the government which is elected for 5 years? How can the public play a role in policymaking?" he said.

As many as 47 youths from 24 countries will participate in the youth parliament which will run through November 27. The delegates will participate in mock proceedings of the parliamentary system, discussing several current issues.

Commonwealth Parliamentary Association chairman Emilia Monjowa Lifaka thanked the government for hosting the delegates, calling the event an opportunity to understand the Indian democracy. Lifaka's thoughts found resonance in several delegates who called the event "very special" for them.

Talking to media, participants from Wales and Gibraltar said diversity makes the democracy a unique system of governance. (ANI)

