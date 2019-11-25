International Development News
Development News Edition

Subhash Chandra resigns as Chairman of ZEEL

Subhash Chandra has resigned as the Chairman of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL).

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 20:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 20:06 IST
Subhash Chandra resigns as Chairman of ZEEL
Subhash Chandra (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Subhash Chandra has resigned as the Chairman of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL). However, he will remain Non-Executive Director of the company.

"In light of the changes in shareholding, Subhash Chandra has expressed his intention to resign as Chairman of the Board with immediate effect," read a statement. "The Board accepted his resignation and noted that this is in line with the requirements of regulation 17 (IB) of SEBI Listing Regulations, which inter alia mandates that the Chairperson of the Board shall not be related to the Managing Director or the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He will remain as Non-Executive Director of the company," the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A place on Earth with no life?

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Aramco IPO retail subscription at $5.8 bln, says lead manager

Retail subscription for Saudi Aramcos initial public offering IPO reached 21.77 billion Saudi riyals 5.8 billion on Monday, lead manager Samba Capital said.The retail element of the sale so far amounts to a total of 680,254,540 shares, Samb...

As soon as I don't perform, I become burden: Chris Gayle

Jozi Stars Chris Gayle said as soon as he fails to deliver, he becomes a burden for the team. As soon as I dont perform for two or three games, then Chris Gayle is the burden for the team. I am not talking for this team only. This is someth...

US Navy secretary 'admitted' to secret deal with Trump: Pentagon chief

US Navy secretary admitted to a secret deal with Trump Pentagon chief....

School student suicide: Parents allege harassment by teachers,

Days after a class X student committed suicide, his parents on Monday petitioned the Kerala government seeking a comprehensive probe, alleging the boy took the extreme step due to mental harassment by two of his teachers. Albin, a student ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019