School student suicide: Parents allege harassment by teachers,

Days after a class X student committed suicide, his parents on Monday petitioned the Kerala government seeking a comprehensive probe, alleging the boy took the extreme step due to "mental harassment" by two of his teachers. Albin, a student of a higher secondary school near here, was found hanging in his bedroom on November 20 and police said he ended his life due to some "mental pressure".

His parents on Monday said they have written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Education Minister, saying they suspect their son committed suicide due to harassment by the teachers and claimed he had left behind a note naming them. Police said they have started investigation in the case.

"It seems like he committed suicide due to some mental pressure. As of now we have registered a case of unnatural death. We cannot tell more details as the probe is on," the investigating officer told PTI when contacted..

