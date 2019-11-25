Rajya Sabha marshals back to old traditional uniform after facing flak over military-styled dress

After facing flak by citizens over their new military-style uniforms, Rajya Sabha marshals were on Monday seen back in their old traditional Indian attire. This comes after on November 21, the marshals shed only military-style peak caps after facing criticism in some quarters.

On November 18, the first day of the 250th session of Rajya Sabha, two marshals in military-style uniforms and caps marched in and much surprised all the members of the Upper House of Parliament. It was a marked change from the earlier uniform in which they wore a 'bandhgala' and a 'safa.' The marshals wore a blue uniform with a military-style peak cap and stripes on shoulders.

The marshals were not wearing caps, which is seen as a part of the review process of the new uniform, and had drawn criticism from some ex-Army officers as well as some opposition members. Former Army chief Gen VP Malik had said, "Copying and wearing of military uniforms by non-military personnel is illegal and a security hazard."

After the uniform came in for criticism, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on November 19 said that he received some observations from political as well as some well-meaning people concerning the uniform, which was decided by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat and has asked it to revisit the same. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)