International Development News
Development News Edition

Akali leader's murder: Punjab minister refutes allegations

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 22:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 22:06 IST
Akali leader's murder: Punjab minister refutes allegations

Under fire from the opposition SAD over the murder of an Akali leader in Gurdaspur, Punjab Cabinet Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Monday rejected the allegations that the Punjab Police was "trying to save" the accused at his "behest". "The Akali Dal has made baseless allegations," Randhawa said appearing before the media for the first time after his name was dragged into the issue.

Dalbir Singh Dhilwan (51), who was a two-time Sarpanch and the vice-president of the Gurdaspur unit of the Shiromani Akali Dal, was shot dead and his legs chopped off following an altercation on November 18. The jails minister assured that the killers would be nabbed soon.

"The guilty will not be spared and they will be arrested soon," said Randhawa, who was accompanied by Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and several party MLAs.         The Punjab minister also junked the allegations that he had links with notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and "an extortion racket was being run under his patronage". Randhawa claimed that a total of 44 cases had been registered against Bhagwanpuria, of which 29 were lodged in Amritsar (Rural), Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia's constituency.

He alleged that Bhagwanpuria's brother had managed to flee the country under the previous SAD-BJP regime. The minister also showed some photographs, allegedly showing Majithia with some criminals.

Randhawa said he was ready for a probe by a sitting high court judge provided Majithia also agreed for an inquiry into the allegations levelled against him. Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar accused the SAD of trying to gain politically from the death of Akali leader as its existence was "under threat".

Meanwhile, the SAD on Monday sought the immediate dismissal of Randhawa for allegedly "patronising" the killers of the former Akali sarpanch. In a party core committee meeting chaired by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, it was decided that a delegation of party legislators would meet the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) and demand that a case be registered against Randhawa.

It was also decided that in case the DGP did not act in the matter, the SAD would take up the issue with Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore and demand immediate action against him, according to the party's statement. Meanwhile, SAD activists in Batala staged a protest outside the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) over the alleged "delay" in the arrest of the accused.         Led by local Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal, they alleged that police were trying to save accused at the "behest" of Randhawa.

A heavy police force was deployed outside the SSP office to prevent any untoward incident, officials said. The dharna was lifted after the SSP assured that the accused would be nabbed soon. PTI CHS VSD RDK

RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A place on Earth with no life?

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Bill introduced in Lok Sabha to amend taxation laws

A bill that provides for inserting a new provision in the Income Tax Act to provide that a company may opt to pay tax at 22 per cent if does not claim any incentive or deduction was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday. The Taxation Laws Amend...

Concern over U.S. climate action grows among Republican voters, survey shows

The majority of Americans, including a growing share of moderate Republicans, are dissatisfied with U.S. government efforts to curb global warming, researchers said on Monday.In a survey by the Pew Research Center, a Washington-based non-pa...

Bill introduced in Lok Sabha to provide for restriction on use of hazardous material on ships

A bill was on Monday introduced in Lok Sabha to provide for restrictions or prohibition on the use of hazardous material on ships and regulation of their recycling by laying down standards and establishing a statutory mechanism for enforcem...

UPDATE 4-China and U.S. moving closer to trade deal, but no agreement on tariff rollbacks-report

China and the United States are moving closer to agreeing on a phase one trade deal, the Global Times, a tabloid run by the ruling Communist Partys official Peoples Daily, reported on Sunday.But the report noted that Washington and Beijing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019