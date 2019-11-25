International Development News
Delhi: HC notice to Malvinder Singh, Sunil Godhwani on ED's plea

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh and former CMD of Religare Enterprises Limited Sunil Godhwani on a plea by Enforcement Directorate seeking their custody till November 28 in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Limited (RFL).

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh and former CMD of Religare Enterprises Limited Sunil Godhwani on a plea by Enforcement Directorate seeking their custody till November 28 in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Limited (RFL). Singh and Godhwani were sent to the judicial custody by the trial court on Saturday which was challenged by the Enforcements Directorate in the High Court today.

After hearing the argument, Justice Chandershekhar sought the reply of both businessmen and fixed the matter for hearing tomorrow. Enforcement Directorate counsel, Advocate Amit Mahajan and Advocate Nitesh Rana argued that we need confrontation of them with some people, we are trying to trace a fund - public money which is siphoned off by them.

The ED is seeking more days custody and set aside of trial court order. Special Judge Sandeep Yadav of Saket Court on Saturday refused to grant more custody to ED and sent both the accused to Tihar Jail till December 7 after they were produced before court on expiry of their custodial interrogation. The court had dismissed the application saying "further custodial interrogation is neither required nor warranted."

The agency had taken both into custody on November 14. Singh and Godhwani have been accused of laundering money, punishable under Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

