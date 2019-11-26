Cop held for accepting Rs 10,000 bribe from gambling accused

A head constable of Nagpur Police was on Monday arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 for releasing the money seized during a gambling raid in 2013, an ACB official said. The accused Ravindra Chichghate (54), attached to Jaripatka police station, had demanded the bribe from the accused for releasing Rs 41,700 seized during a gambling raid.

A local court had directed release of the money in an order issued in February this year. A trap was laid on the complaint of the accused and Chichghate was nabbed from the police station, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said.

A case was registered under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

