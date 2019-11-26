International Development News
Development News Edition

Israeli fire experts delegation in India to discuss training programme for Mumbai Fire Brigade

A four-member delegation from Israel Fire and Rescue Services is undertaking a three-day visit to India to discuss a special training programme for Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel to be held in Israel.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 03:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 03:37 IST
Israeli fire experts delegation in India to discuss training programme for Mumbai Fire Brigade
A delegation from Israel Fire and Rescue Services is on a three-day visit to India. Image Credit: ANI

A four-member delegation from Israel Fire and Rescue Services is undertaking a three-day visit to India to discuss a special training programme for Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel to be held in Israel. The delegation, which arrived in India on Monday, comprises of Israel's Fire and Rescue Commissioner Dedy Simhi, Commander of National Fire and Rescue Academy Zvi Tsoran, International Liaison Officer Yoram Levy, and Hazmat Shift Officer Liron Soll.

The visit has come a day ahead of the 11th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The delegation will visit Nariman House -- one of the locations targeted by terrorists during the attacks -- on Tuesday morning to show solidarity for those who were killed and to overview the role played by the fire brigade at the time of the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

UPDATE 1-Lebanese protesters clash with supporters of Hezbollah, Amal in Beirut

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-U.S. judge backs House subpoena for ex-White House counsel's testimony

Former White House counsel Don McGahn must comply with a congressional subpoena seeking his testimony about President Donald Trumps efforts to impede the now-completed federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. electio...

Clashes, gunfire in Lebanon in second night of violence -state news agency

Clashes between supporters of Lebanons caretaker prime minister, Saad al-Hariri, and Shiite groups Hezbollah and Amal erupted into gunfire in Beirut late on Monday, state news agency NNA reported. The clashes marked the second consecutive n...

UPDATE 3-Australia's Westpac loses top two executives in money-laundering scandal

Australias Westpac Banking Corp said on Tuesday its CEO will step down and its chairman will bring forward his retirement as a money-laundering scandal rocks the countrys second-largest retail bank. The departures make Westpac the third of ...

Saints' Payton calls for three-person booth for PI reviews

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton said on Monday that the NFL should have three officials in the replay booth for pass interference calls as opposed to just senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron. Paytons suggestion comes one da...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019