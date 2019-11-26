J-K: Second phase of 'Back to Village' programme begins

The second phase of the ''Back to Village'' (B2V2) outreach programme to listen to public grievances and empower Panchayats, started in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. "The second phase of 'Back to Village' programme has started. I have come to Poonch to listen to the public grievances and take stock of the development projects. The aim of B2V2 is to empower Panchayats, ensure village level development, and grassroots level planning," said Mukhtar Ahmed Chaudhary, Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Civil Secretariat.

Chaudhary said that the event is being organised to take feedback from the people. "I had also come here in June during the first phase of the programme. I assessed every nook and corner of the area and took stock of the development work," he said.

High-ranking officers and members of the district administration have joined the programme in every Panchayat area in the Union Territory. "We are very thankful to the officers for coming here and taking stock of the situation in these areas. We hope that this programme continues," Kalsan Sarpanch Adrees Khan Naibh told ANI.

Bella Chowana Panchayat member Niaz Ahmed said that the officers asked the villagers about their issues and development programmes in the region. People gathered in large numbers for the programme and expressed their appreciation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)