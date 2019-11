Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category zone for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

The city's air quality index was 254 at 9.42 am, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)