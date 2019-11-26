International Development News
Development News Edition

Air quality in 'poor' zone in Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 10:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 10:35 IST
Air quality in 'poor' zone in Delhi

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category zone for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. The city's air quality index was 254 at 9.42 am, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The air quality index was 254 in Faridabad, 266 in Ghaziabad, 243 in Noida, 266 in Greater Noida and 193 in Gurgaon. The overall air quality index (AQI) in the city read 252 at 4 pm on Monday.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. Delhiites woke up to a cold Tuesday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 16.2 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy sky for the day with the possibility of light rains and thundershower with a strong surface winds during the day. On Monday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 27.2 degrees Celsius and 13.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Westpac's money-laundering scandal in quotes

The chief executive of Australias Westpac Banking Corp stepped down on Tuesday over a money laundering scandal involving child exploitation, just a day after he told staff it was not a major issue and that he intended to stay on. Regulator ...

Sena, Cong, NCP satisfied with SC order of floor test in Maha assembly, Constitution respected on Constitution Day: Prithviraj Chavan.

Sena, Cong, NCP satisfied with SC order of floor test in Maha assembly, Constitution respected on Constitution Day Prithviraj Chavan....

Constitution day today, Home Minister Amit Shah greets citizens

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday extended greetings to all the citizens on the occasion of the Constitution Day which is being celebrated today to mark the 70 years of the adoption of the Constitution. As a true sentinel of the Cons...

J-K: 2 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed in encounter in Pulwama

Two Hizbul Mujahideen HM terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces on Monday evening in Kashmirs Pulwama. One of the terrorists, identified as Irfan Naira, active since 2016, was a category A terrorist. He was a close asso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019