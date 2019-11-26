International Development News
7 Afghan nationals held for smuggling heroin at Delhi airport

Seven Afghan nationals were arrested by the customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country heroin worth Rs 9.78 crore at the Delhi international airport, an official statement said on Tuesday. The accused were intercepted after their arrival from Kandhar, Afghanistan on Nov 16.

"Medical examination of the passengers resulted in the recovery of 214 capsules of heroin, weighing 1.95 kg and valued at Rs 9.78 crore, which were ingested/swallowed by them," it said. The heroin was seized and the passengers were arrested, the statement issued by the customs department said.

In September, five Afghans were arrested for smuggling heroin worth Rs 15 crore using the same modus operandi.

