International Development News
Development News Edition

Lokpal gets its logo, motto

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 13:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 13:38 IST
Lokpal gets its logo, motto

Anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal on Tuesday got its logo and motto after receiving over 6,000 entries through an open competition, a personnel ministry statement said. A total of 2,236 entries were received for logo and 4,705 for motto or slogan from people of varied age group and from different parts of the country in response to the open competition.

While the design of the logo was selected from among the entries, the personnel ministry said none of the entries for motto or slogan were found suitable and it was selected by the Lokpal itself. On the basis of a three-stage selection process, the design of Prashant Mishra from Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh is selected for adoption as the logo of Lokpal, the statement said.

"The logo is based upon the literal meaning of Lokpal -- 'Lok' meaning people and 'pal' meaning caretaker, i.e. caretaker of people, said Mishra. The logo symbolises how Lokpal protects and cares for the people of the country by establishing justice as per law, he said.

"The logo symbolises various essence of Lokpal figuratively in shapes such as ombudsman (judges bench), people (three human figures), vigilance (Ashoka Chakra forming eye-pupil), law (shape of book in orange colour) and judiciary (the tricolour two hands are placed below forming a unique balance)," Mishra told PTI explaining his design. The logo is in tricolour representing the national essence of Lokpal, he said.

"I always wanted to be a graphic designer but could not, due to some personal reason. I am happy that my design has been selected for Lokpal logo. It is a big achievement for me," said Mishra, who works with the railways department. Giving details of motto/slogan competition, the personnel ministry said none of the entries were found suitable for it.

Lokpal has decided its motto/slogan in its full bench meeting based on their own inputs and discussion on October 17, 2019. It decided to accept one 'shloka' (verse) of "Ishabasoupanishad' (religious book) as its motto/slogan. The selected slogan/motto for Lokpal is in Sanskrit language and it means "Do not be greedy for anyone's wealth", the statement said.

The entries were sought by June 13, 2019 for Lokpal's logo and motto with winner getting a cash prize of Rs 25,000. Lokpal is an apex body to deal with cases of corruption at the national level. It has to enquire into allegations of corruption against public functionaries of the central government in a time-bound manner.

President Ram Nath Kovind on March 23 administered the oath of office to Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose as the chairperson of the anti-corruption ombudsman. The Lokpal's eight members were administered the oath by Justice Ghose on March 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

'Mimi' not a serious, preachy film on surrogacy: Kriti Sanon

Actor Kriti Sanon said her forthcoming film Mimi wont be a documentary-style take on surrogacy and deals with the subject in an entertaining, fun manner. Kriti has reunited with her Luka Chuppi director Laxman Utekar and co-star Pankaj Trip...

Alembic gets USFDA nod for Silodosin capsules

Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic Silodosin capsules used in treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia. The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration US...

Turkey's Erdogan says interest rates, inflation to fall to single digits -NTV

Turkish interest rates and inflation are on the path to desired levels despite all the pressures and both will fall to single digits in 2020, President Tayyip Erdogan was cited as saying by broadcaster NTV on Tuesday.Speaking to reporters o...

BookMyForex expands services to launch tours and activity reservations

Gurugram Haryana India, Nov 26 ANINewsVoir BookMyForex.com, Indias largest marketplace for foreign exchange and remittances has launched a curated collection of world-class tours and activities booking on its website. Travelers will now be ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019