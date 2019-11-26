Bill on unauthorised colonies in LS

A bill which seeks to provide a legal framework to grant ownership rights to people living in unauthorized colonies in Delhi was in introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri introduced the national capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights ofResidents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019

The proposal to grant ownership rights is applicable to1,797 identified unauthorized colonies spread over 175square-km of the national capital inhabited by people from lower-income groups.

