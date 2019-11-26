International Development News
LG directs DGP to secure shrines across J-K after dargah set afire

  • Srinagar/Jammu
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 17:09 IST
  • Created: 26-11-2019 17:09 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu on Tuesday asked the police chief to strengthen security of shrines across the Union Territory following an attack on the Dargah of Mir Syed Mohammad Hamdani in Tral area of south Kashmir. The Sufi shrine, adjacent to a local mosque at Kounsarbal (Krusbal) Mohalla in the Old Tral Township, was allegedly set ablaze by miscreants on the intervening night of November 25-26.

According to police, the structure was partially damaged and some window panes and matting were charred by the time the fire was put out. Condemning the attack by calling it "cowardly", the LG said such acts are designed to arouse passion among the people and hurt their sentiments but they will not be tolerated, an official spokesperson said.

He said that the perpetrators of the heinous act will not be spared and shall be brought to justice, he added. Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab the culprits, the spokesperson said.

Murmu has appealed to the people to maintain peace and calm and not get swayed by rumours. The LG has further directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to strengthen the security of shrines across J&K.

He has also asked the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir to take immediate measures to restore the vandalised Sufi shrine to its original pristine condition, the official said.

