Delhi: Protest by differently-abled people at Mandi House leads to traffic jams

Motorists in the city had a harrowing time on Tuesday as differently-abled people who had applied for group D jobs with the railways staged a protest at Mandi House, leading to massive traffic snarls in and around central Delhi. The protesters, who reached the national capital from different states on early Tuesday morning, are staging a sit-in at Bhagwan Das Road which is closed for traffic, a senior police officer said.

Rahul Kumar (26), one of the protesters and a resident of Bulandshahr, said, "Senior officials should come and talk to us." "Why are they not giving us jobs. We want senior officials from the Railways ministry to come and talk to us. They should assure us about the jobs and give it in writing," Kumar said.

Sikandra road as well as Bhagwan Das Road was closed due to the demonstration. Many commuters faced difficulties in reaching their destinations. "The Court of Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (CCPD) assured us on October 25 that in next 14 days, the final decision will be done but it is been one month and nothing has done," said another protester Ranjit Kumar (27), who hails from Delhi.

On October 23, around 200 differently-abled people staged a protest at Mandi House, demanding a meeting with the railway officials.

