International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi: Protest by differently-abled people at Mandi House leads to traffic jams

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 17:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 17:25 IST
Delhi: Protest by differently-abled people at Mandi House leads to traffic jams

Motorists in the city had a harrowing time on Tuesday as differently-abled people who had applied for group D jobs with the railways staged a protest at Mandi House, leading to massive traffic snarls in and around central Delhi. The protesters, who reached the national capital from different states on early Tuesday morning, are staging a sit-in at Bhagwan Das Road which is closed for traffic, a senior police officer said.

Rahul Kumar (26), one of the protesters and a resident of Bulandshahr, said, "Senior officials should come and talk to us." "Why are they not giving us jobs. We want senior officials from the Railways ministry to come and talk to us. They should assure us about the jobs and give it in writing," Kumar said.

Sikandra road as well as Bhagwan Das Road was closed due to the demonstration. Many commuters faced difficulties in reaching their destinations. "The Court of Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (CCPD) assured us on October 25 that in next 14 days, the final decision will be done but it is been one month and nothing has done," said another protester Ranjit Kumar (27), who hails from Delhi.

On October 23, around 200 differently-abled people staged a protest at Mandi House, demanding a meeting with the railway officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Sarpanch, officer killed by militants during J-K administration's public outreach event in Anantnag

Militants killed a sarpanch and a horticulture department officer during a back-to-village programme in south Kashmirs Anantnag on Tuesday, an incident which may deal a blow to the governments much-acclaimed public outreach initiative in so...

Nasscom, British Council partner to enhance English proficiency of IT-BPM employees

Industry body Nasscom on Tuesday tied up with the British Council to improve the English language proficiency of working professionals in the IT-Business Process Management BPM companies. As part of the partnership, EnglishScore will be mad...

France will not be deterred in fight against terrorism - defence minister

France will not turn its back on the fight against terrorism after thirteen French soldiers were killed during a combat operation in Mali, Defence Minister Florence Parly said on Tuesday. We receive valuable support from our European allies...

Governor is a nominated post. We never had any problem withprevious governors. It needs to be seen who is responsible forthe situation: Mamata on Dhankhar.

Governor is a nominated post. We never had any problem withprevious governors. It needs to be seen who is responsible forthe situation Mamata on Dhankhar....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019