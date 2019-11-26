Three held for stealing valuables at Trade Fair, selling entry tickets illegally

International Development News
  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 26-11-2019 21:38 IST
  Created: 26-11-2019 21:38 IST
In three different incidents, three men were arrested for allegedly stealing valuables at the Trade Fair being held at Pragati Maidan here and selling entry tickets for the event illegally, police said on Tuesday. The accused persons have been identified as Shahid Khan, a resident of Laxmi Nagar, Ratan Singh Chauhan, a resident of Sagarpur and Sanjay Singh, a resident of Sangam Vihar, they said.

According to a senior police officer, Khan was apprehended by a police constable after he stole a visitor's mobile phone at the Trade Fair near the UP state pavilion on Saturday at around 4:30 PM. A second stolen mobile phone was recovered from Khan which was handed over to its owner, said Eish Singhal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi).

In another incident, Chauhan was apprehended on Saturday at around 7.30 pm after a businessman who had a stall in hall number 11 accused him of stealing his goods. Police nabbed Chauhan and recovered stolen items -- five steel flasks and 11 bowls -- from his possession, the DCP said.

In the third incident, police got a tip-off on Sunday that one person was selling Trade Fair's tickets illegally at an inflated price. Thereafter, the police apprehended Singh red handed while selling the entry tickets in 'black' near Pragati Maidan metro parking and three such tickets were recovered from his possession, they said.

