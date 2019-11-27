International Development News
AIMPLB to file review petition in Ayodhya case

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Wednesday said that it will file a petition seeking review of Supreme Court's order in Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case next month.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 27-11-2019 12:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 12:54 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Wednesday said that it will file a petition seeking review of Supreme Court's order in Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case next month. "Exercising our constitutional right, we are going to file a review petition in the Babri masjid case during the first week of December," the organisation stated in a tweet.

They also said that Sunni Waqf Board's decision of not to pursue the case will not affect them legally. "All Muslim organizations are on the same page," it added. The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board had yesterday said it would not file a review petition against the apex court's verdict in the case but was yet to take a call on whether to accept a five-acre alternative plot for a mosque.

"There was no discussion about the land which will be offered by the government. When the land will be offered, then a meeting of the board will commence about it," Abdul Razzaq Khan, member Sunni Waqf Board, had said. Earlier this month, a five-judge Supreme Court bench led by then-CJI Ranjan Gogoi unanimously ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram temple at the site.

The top court also added that an alternative five acres of land at a prominent location in Ayodhya should be allotted for the construction of a mosque following consultation between the Centre and the state government. (ANI)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Latest News

Australian team to raise toast to late Phillip Hughes

Phillip Hughes is always in his teammates thoughts and the Australian team will raise a toast to absent friends in the memory of the cricketer who died five years ago after being struck on the neck by a bouncer. In a tragic chain of events,...

Bill to ban electronic cigarettes passed by LS

A bill to ban the production,import and sale of electronic cigarettes was passed by LokSabha on WednesdayThe Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Production,Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution,Storage and Advertisemen...

Funds sanctioned for installing real-time train info system in 6k more locos: Rly Min

Additional funds for installation of real-time train information system in 6,000 more locomotives, both passenger and goods, have been sanctioned in 2019, the Railway Ministry informed Parliament on Wednesday. Replying to a query in the Lok...

After quitting as Dy CM, Ajit Pawar attends NCP MLAs' meet

NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who joined hands with the BJP last week to form government in Maharashtra but quit it later, attended a meeting of his party legislators here on Wednesday and guided them on various issues, party MLA Dhananjay Munde s...
