Railways earned Rs 139.20 cr from sale of platform tickets in 2018-19: Piyush Goyal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 13:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 13:04 IST
Railways earned Rs 139.20 crore from the sale of platform tickets in 2018-19 and Rs 78.50 crore till September this fiscal, the ministry informed the Parliament on Wednesday.

Replying to a query in Lok Sabha, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said Rs 230.47 crore were earned from advertisements and shops including those on the platforms in 2018-19.

