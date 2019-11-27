International Development News
Haryana: Surge in dengue cases in Ambala, 222 reported positive since July

As many as 222 cases of dengue have been reported in Ambala so far since July 2019, said civil surgeon at Ambala hospital on Wednesday.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

As many as 222 cases of dengue have been reported in Ambala so far since July 2019, said civil surgeon at Ambala hospital on Wednesday. "We have 222 confirmed cases of Dengue since July. Cases are being reported from across the district but the worst-hit area is Hussaini village of Naraingarh assembly constituency in Ambala district from where 19 cases of Dengue have been there till now," Dr Poonam Jain told ANI.

"District authorities had also conducted outbreak management in Hussaini village. Thankfully, no casualty was reported in that area and all the cases were managed properly. Out of 222 Dengue cases, 2 casualties have been reported so far," she added. Dr Jain further stated that measures are being taken to spread awareness among the people regarding the Dengue preventive measures.

"We have coordinated with the Municipal Corporation authorities, we are looking after the sanitation and cleanliness across several areas. We further targeted larva growth areas moreover, our epidemiologist conducted tests in several areas. Spray and fogging were also carried out," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

