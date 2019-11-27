Bill to ban cigarettes passed by LS
A bill to ban the production, import and sale of electronic cigarettes was passed by LokSabha on Wednesday
The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019, seeks to replace an ordinance issued on September 18.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
