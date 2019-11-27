International Development News
Getting precise Hindi translation for technical papers proving difficult for UPSC: Govt

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is facing constraints in getting precise Hindi translation of question papers, especially in technical papers like engineering and medical sciences, the government said on Wednesday, citing a report. In fact, the Commission had constituted a high level standing committee to examine the modalities of implementing the Parliamentary resolution on official languages dated January 18, 1968, it said.

"The Committee had, in its report submitted in the year 2012, which was accepted by UPSC, underlined certain constraints such as practical/operational difficulties in getting the precise Hindi translation of question papers; especially in technical papers (engineering, medical science etc.); growth of Hindi and other languages in the higher educational system, which are existing as of today," Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to Lok Sabha. The government was asked whether the competitive examinations held for the Indian Forest Service, Indian Economic Service, Indian Statistical Service, Geological and Engineering Service cannot be written in Hindi medium due to their technical nature and if so, whether the government has ever selected Hindi as a medium for such technical education related competitive examinations.

"UPSC and the respective cadre controlling authorities of these services are seized of the matter," the minister said. The Commission conducts the Indian Forest Service examination, the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service examination (a clubbed examination), the combined geo-scientist and the geologist examination and the engineering services examination as per the rules of the examinations framed and notified by the nodal departments/ministries of the government of India.

