Funds sanctioned for installing real-time train info system in 6k more locos: Rly Min

Additional funds for installation of real-time train information system in 6,000 more locomotives, both passenger and goods, have been sanctioned in 2019, the Railway Ministry informed Parliament on Wednesday. Replying to a query in the Lok Sabha, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said the RTIS

project is being executed by the Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS), an IT arm of the ministry, in collaboration with ISRO. It is primarily used for acquisition of train movement data, including that of arrival, departure, run-through timings at stations in route.

