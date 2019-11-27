International Development News
Development News Edition

INX Media case: P Chidambaram's judicial custody extended till Dec 11

A special CBI court at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Complex on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of former Union finance minister P Chidambaram till December 11 in INX Media money laundering case which is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 16:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 16:18 IST
INX Media case: P Chidambaram's judicial custody extended till Dec 11
P Chidambaram (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

A special CBI court at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Complex on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of former Union finance minister P Chidambaram till December 11 in INX Media money laundering case which is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Chidambaram was presented before the court at the end of his judicial custody today. He was arrested by the ED on October 16 and subsequently sent to judicial custody by the court in Tihar jail till November 27.

The High Court had, on November 15, dismissed his bail plea and observed that prima facie allegations against him were serious in nature and he played an "active and key role" in the offence. Thereafter, he approached the Supreme Court challenging the order. The case pertains to the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during the tenure of P Chidambaram as the finance minister.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a corruption case in this regard in May 2017. Later that year, the ED also lodged a money laundering case. The Congress leader was first arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case but was granted bail by the Supreme Court two months later. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Miscreants smash car's windscreen,steal bag containing Rs 5 L

Some miscreants on Wednesdaydecamped with a bag containing Rs 5 lakh after breaking thewindscreen of a car parked on the roadside at Palladam innearby Tirupur district, police saidKarthikeyan, a textile firm owner, had withdrawn themoney fr...

UPDATE 2-Gulf state investors step in to help Aramco hit IPO target - sources

Saudi Arabias wealthy Gulf neighbours plan to invest in the initial public offering IPO of Saudi Aramco, sources familiar with the matter said, helping out Riyadh as it strives to raise 25.6 billion from a domestic listing of the state oil ...

Trade helps build relationships and catalyze investments: Piyush Goyal

In order to create a unique space for exhibitors from India and abroad Rs. 2000 crore is being spent to revamp the Pragati Maidan informed Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Railways, Piyush Goyal, in New Delhi today.He was speaking a...

Online registration opens for girls in five Sainik schools for academic session 2020-21

The Ministry of Defence on Wednesday notified that online registration is now open for girls for admissions to Class VI in five Sainik schools for the academic session 2020-21. The schools are in Chandrapur Maharashtra, Bijapur Karnataka, K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019