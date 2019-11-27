INX Media case: P Chidambaram's judicial custody extended till Dec 11

A special CBI court at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Complex on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of former Union finance minister P Chidambaram till December 11 in INX Media money laundering case which is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Chidambaram was presented before the court at the end of his judicial custody today. He was arrested by the ED on October 16 and subsequently sent to judicial custody by the court in Tihar jail till November 27.

The High Court had, on November 15, dismissed his bail plea and observed that prima facie allegations against him were serious in nature and he played an "active and key role" in the offence. Thereafter, he approached the Supreme Court challenging the order. The case pertains to the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during the tenure of P Chidambaram as the finance minister.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a corruption case in this regard in May 2017. Later that year, the ED also lodged a money laundering case. The Congress leader was first arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case but was granted bail by the Supreme Court two months later. (ANI)

