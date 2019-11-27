International Development News
Development News Edition

Army chief, field commanders discuss operations at Infantry Commanders' Conference

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and top field commanders of the infantry discussed counter-terrorist and other field operations in the ongoing Infantry Commanders' Conference at Mhow.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mhow (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 16:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 16:29 IST
Army chief, field commanders discuss operations at Infantry Commanders' Conference
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and top field commanders of the infantry discussed counter-terrorist and other field operations in the ongoing Infantry Commanders' Conference at Mhow. "The conference is a biennial event aimed at taking a holistic review of operational, training and management aspects of the Infantry which are crucial to retaining, maintaining and enhancing its role," Army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand said.

"The 35th Infantry Commanders' Conference is being presided over by Chief of the Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat and is being attended by a cross-section of Infantry officers including formation commanders and commanding officers. The deliberation will continue over three days, with the Chief of the Army Staff in attendance," he added. Colonel Anand further said that the conference will provide an appropriate platform for eminent speakers and professionals to share their thoughts and give an opportunity to introspect in a frank and forthright manner, the matters related to Infantry in a fresh perspective.

The deliberations during the conference will throw up innovative thoughts to ensure that Infantry contributes effectively in dealing with the emerging challenges to the nation's security. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala HC rejects bail plea of two CPI(M) student activists

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed the bail plea of two student activists of ruling CPIM, who were arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act UAPA for allegedly distributing pro-Maoist pamphlets. Dismissing the bail ap...

Soccer-Atletico's Felix wins 2019 Golden Boy award

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix has been awarded the 2019 Golden Boy gong after a stellar year where he became one of the most expensive players of all time, Italian sports newspaper Tuttosport announced httpswww.tuttosport.comnewscalcio...

Two powerful storms thrash U.S. as millions head to Thanksgiving celebrations

Two major winter storms thrashing the western two-thirds of the United States on Wednesday appear set to disrupt the travel plans of millions of Americans headed to Thanksgiving Day destinations on jam-packed highways and airplanes. The fir...

Cong slams govt over economy, says rural India 'driven into hole'

The Congress on Wednesday attacked the government over the state of the economy, saying it is time for the Modi dispensation to wake up,&#160;take note of real statistics and act to fix the problem. Congress spokesperson Rajeev Gowda allege...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019