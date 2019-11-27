Karnataka: Man arrested for attempting to rape friend's wife

A 26-year-old man was arrested here for attempting to rape his friend's wife at the sports complex of Kasuvana Halli, police said. The accused has been identified as Nilab Nayan, who is a software engineer.

The incident happened on Sunday night when all friends joined together to celebrate the birthday of a friend. The incident took place under the limits of Bellandur police station. The accused tried to rape a friend's wife after the party and police said he was arrested on Monday. (ANI)

