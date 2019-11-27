International Development News
Development News Edition

1025 Chinese transgressions between 2016 and 2018: Govt data

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 19:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 19:06 IST
1025 Chinese transgressions between 2016 and 2018: Govt data

A total of 1025 incidents of transgressions by the Chinese Army into the Indian territory took place between 2016 and 2018, according to government data. The number of transgressions by Chinese Army in 2016 was 273 which rose to 426 in 2017. The number of such cases reported in 2018 was 326, as per details provided by Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik to Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Replying to a question on the issue, he said India is taking measures to ensure that defence forces are in a state of readiness to meet operational and security challenges. He said the details of Chinese incursions in 2019 are being collected.

Naik said there is no commonly delineated Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China and that there are areas where both sides have differing perception about it. "Due to both sides undertaking patrolling up to their respective perception of the LAC, transgressions do occur. Government is taking measures to ensure that defence forces are in a state of readiness to meet operational and security challenges," he said.

The India-China border dispute covers 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet while India contests it. Both sides have been maintaining that pending the final resolution of the boundary issue, it is necessary to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas.

The two sides have already held over 20 rounds of border talks under the framework of Special Representatives (SR) dialogue which was set up to find an early solution to the border dispute. Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day standoff in Doklam in 2017 after the Indian side stopped the construction of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army. Bhutan and China have a dispute over Doklam.

India deployed more troops and increased patrolling in the mountainous terrains along the borders with China following the Doklam face-off. Naik said India and China exchanged views on outstanding issues, including on the boundary question during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India in October.

"Issues discussed also included efforts to arrive at a mutually-agreed framework for fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable settlement based on political parameters and guiding principles agreed by two sides in 2005," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead $2 bln spending spree on gene therapy production

Eleven drugmakers led by Pfizer and Novartis have set aside a combined 2 billion to invest in gene therapy manufacturing since 2018, according to a Reuters analysis, in a drive to better control the production of the worlds priciest medicin...

French defence minister heads to Mali to honour troops killed in helicopter crash

French Defence Minister Florence Parly is heading for Mali to honor the 13 French soldiers killed during an operation on Tuesday, the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.The soldiers died in Mali when their helicopters collided as they hunte...

Canadian National Railway resume services after biggest rail strike in a decade ends

Operations resumed at Canadas largest railway, Canadian National Railway Co. , on Wednesday, a day after company and union officials reached a tentative deal to end an eight-day-long strike that had triggered a severe propane shortage and l...

Septuagenarian siblings save Rs 46K, but all are banned notes

Two septuagenarian sisters at nearby Tirupur did petty jobs and hoarded money for 10 years but are bewildered now that their savings, totalling Rs 46,000, are of litte use as the government had demonetised Rs 1000 and Rs 500 currency notes ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019