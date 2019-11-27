International Development News
Haryana Police STF arrests sharp-shooter of two gangs of Rohtak

In a major breakthrough, the Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana Police succeeded in apprehending a sharp-shooter and notorious criminal of Raju Basaudi and Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Rohtak.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In a major breakthrough, the Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana Police succeeded in apprehending a sharp-shooter and notorious criminal of Raju Basaudi and Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Rohtak. The sharp-shooter has been identified as Pawan alias Totla, who is a resident of Sonipat district. The gangster had emerged as a major challenge for Haryana Police and was wanted in many cases in Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Punjab. Haryana Police had also announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his arrest.

"In the year 2019, this notorious gangster had murdered a school bus driver named Jagbir. A case in this regard was registered in Kundli police station of Sonipat district. Just 2 days earlier on November 25, the main witness of the above case and son of deceased Jagbir named Anil was murdered by Pawan in broad daylight," a Haryana Police spokesperson said. The spokesperson further told that STF had received secret and concrete information that gangster Pawan would visit his native place in Rohtak. On the basis of this secret information, an STF team led by Inspector Sandeep acted instantly and managed to apprehend the said gangster near the flyover on the bypass of village Bohar.

This gangster was wanted in 11 cases of murder, 2 cases of attempt to murder and 20 cases of robbery and dacoity. The said gangster shall be produced before the local Court for obtaining police remand so that other cases could also be unveiled. (ANI)

