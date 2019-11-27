CPI (Maoist) militia member held in Telangana

A militia member of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), who was involved in 13 offences, was arrested in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district of Telangana on Wednesday, police said. Madivi alias M Narasimha Rao, 38, was nabbed by a joint team of special party of district police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) while they were conducting vehicle checks in the district, they said.

On interrogation, he revealed he had joined the CPI (Maoist) party in 2017 and was now working as rural party committee (RPC) member of Maoists in Cherla Local Organisation Squad, a senior police official told PTI. Madivi was involved in 13 offences, including murders of two villagers branding them as police informers besides blasting and planting of land mines with an intention to kill police personnel, the official said..

