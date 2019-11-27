International Development News
HIM VIJAY conducted to validate operational capabilities of combat formations: Centre tells LS

Centre on Wednesday told Lok Sabha that Exercise HIM VIJAY carried out in Arunachal was a routine military exercise "conducted to validate operational capabilities of our combat formations."

  Updated: 27-11-2019 21:21 IST
HIM VIJAY conducted to validate operational capabilities of combat formations: Centre tells LS
Shripad Naik (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Centre on Wednesday told Lok Sabha that Exercise HIM VIJAY carried out in Arunachal was a routine military exercise "conducted to validate operational capabilities of our combat formations." "The Indian Army Conducts routine military exercises every year. Exercise HIM VIJAY was one such endeavour. It was conducted to validate the operational capabilities of our combat formations. Training exercises are conducted from within available resources and funds. The exercise was an all Arms exercise and approximately a Division strength participated," Minister of State for Defence, Shripad Naik said in a written reply to Sunil Dattatray Tatkare and others in Lok Sabha today.

A division is commanded by a Major General rank officer and comprises of three-four brigades. In October, ANI had reported that amid reports about Chinese objections over wargames codenamed -- Him Vijay, Indian Army sources had said the exercise is an annual feature where troops familiarise themselves with the area of operations.

The Army's response to the exercise came before the scheduled visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to India for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. China had reportedly expressed concern over the Indian plans on the eastern front as one exercise was held in Ladakh.

The MoS Defence also said that "the engagement of our armed forces with foreign countries, including through military exercise, is reviewed from time to time and relevant steps, as required, are taken to engage foreign countries." "During the last three years and the current year, about 72 joint exercises were conducted by Army, 39 by Navy, 21 by Air Force and 2 Tri-Service Exercises were conducted," he said. (ANI)

