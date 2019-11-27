Haryana Police nabs wanted gangster

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Haryana Police on Wednesday said it apprehended a wanted gangster who was facing many cases in Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Punjab. Pawan alias Totla, a resident of Nahra village in Sonipat district , is a sharp-shooter and notorious gangster of the Raju Basaudi and Lawrence Bishnoi gang, a Haryana Police spokesperson said.

He said Pawan was nabbed from Bohar village of Rohtak district. "The gangster had emerged as a major challenge for the Haryana Police and was wanted in many cases in Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Punjab. The Haryana Police had announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for information leading to his arrest," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Describing his arrest as a "major breakthrough" for the STF, he said Pawan was wanted in 11 cases of murder, two cases of attempt to murder and 20 cases of robbery and dacoity. "Earlier this year, this notorious gangster had murdered a school bus driver, Jagbir, and a case in this regard was registered in police station Kundli, Sonipat. Just two days back, Anil, who was the main witness of this case and son of deceased Jagbir, was murdered by him in broad daylight," the spokesperson said.

He said the STF had received a tip-off that Pawan will visit Bohar. An STF team led by Inspector Sandeep apprehended the gangster near a flyover on bypass of Bohar.

"The arrested gangster is being interrogated thoroughly by the STF with the objective of obtaining vital information from him regarding various other criminal cases," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)