Three held for breaking into shops & looting cash

Three persons were arrested for allegedly breaking into multiple shops in suburban Borivali and looting cash from there, police said on Wednesday. The accused- Raju Ambeke (48), Rashid Shaikh (27) and Hussain Shaikh (28)- were held on Tuesday and Rs 1.16 lakh were recovered from them, an official said.

"They had broken into more than 15 shops, including supermarkets, mobile stores, beer shops, sweet marts and beauty parlours, in Borivali between November 16 and 18," the official attached to MHB Colony Police Station said. "They mostly looted cash from these shops. We have recovered Rs 1.16 lakh from them," he said.

A complaint had been registered against them last week..

