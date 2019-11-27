International Development News
BSF seizes 45 kg poppy husk, 50,000 Tramadol tablets in Rajasthan's Bikaner

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Border Security Force, along with police, seized 45 kg of poppy husk and 50,000 Tramadol tablets from a house in the Bajju area of Rajasthan's Bikaner district, officials said. The BSF got a tip-off that a huge consignment of the prohibited psychotropic substance had been brought and stored in a house in Ranjeetpura village, an official of the force said.

"The information was shared with the Bajju police and a joint team of police and 57 Battalion of the BSF raided the house," he said. "The team found 45 kg of poppy husk and 50,000 Tramadol tablets, which are prohibited. The approximate cost of the poppy husk is pegged at Rs 1.35 lakh while the tablets' worth have been estimated to be Rs 9.60 lakh," the official said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered and an inquiry into the matter initiated to identify the house owner and the persons the consignment belonged to, police said. The BSF official said the substance was stored in the house as it had to be supplied in the areas of Bikaner and Jaisalmer.

IG (BSF-Rajasthan Frontier) Amit Lodha said there was the constant flow of information that the desert areas are in the grip of drug trade and the BSF has been keeping a watch on this.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

