International Development News
Development News Edition

Goa: Congress continues digital campaign over Mhadei issue

In continuation of its digital campaign on Mhadei Jagor, Goa Congress on Thursday released another poster to outline the issue.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Panaji (Goa)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 11:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 11:57 IST
Goa: Congress continues digital campaign over Mhadei issue
Mhadei River (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

In continuation of its digital campaign on Mhadei Jagor, Goa Congress on Thursday released another poster to outline the issue. North Goa District Congress President, Vijay Bhike on Thursday stated that the fourth day of the digital campaign on Mhadei Jagor is coinciding with the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India and targets Union Minister Prakash Javadekar over his alleged comments.

The campaign will continue till the alleged clearance granted by Union Ministry of Environment and Forest to Kalasa Bhandura project of Karnataka is withdrawn completely, Congress said in a statement. Congress also demanded the withdrawal of section 144 from Goa and said that the right to protest is a democratic right which should not be suppressed.

Meanwhile, the controversy over the sharing of Mhadei river water between Karnataka and Goa, which has been fomenting trouble for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), may finally end up as the one greatest cause that may bring back the BS Yediyurappa government to a clear majority in the state. Sources in the BJP claimed that the party could very well turn the controversy into its favour in Karnataka as the union environment ministry has already given clearance to the project proposed by Karnataka on Mhadei river, and has also refused to withdraw it despite Goa government's request citing false claims made by the Karnataka regarding the project. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Calgary head coach Peters apologizes for offensive languageCalgary Flames head coach Bill Peters has apologized for using offensive language towards a Nigerian-born player in the minor l...

Elected representatives should have leading voice in deciding Afghan future : India

India has stressed that elected representatives in Afghanistan should have the leading voice in deciding the future of their country, noting that New Delhi does not believe in advancing prescriptions, as the US-Taliban peace process remains...

Lindholm's OT goal lifts Flames past Sabres

Elias Lindholm scored 117 into overtime as the Calgary Flames salvaged the finale of their four-game road trip with a 3-2 victory against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. The Flames, who went 2-1-1 on their road swing, were without coach Bi...

Kylie Jenner to plan Khloe Kardashian's birthday bash

Kylie Jenner is again putting her party-planner hat on to celebrate her sister Khloe Kardashians birthday. The makeup mogul signed up for the task after Kim Kardashian West asked her for help to throw their sister an epic birthday party, re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019