Rising onion prices: DMK MP Kanimozhi gives adjournment motion notice in LS

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi gave an adjournment motion notice over the rising price of onions in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on Friday chaired a meeting to implement the Union Cabinet's decision to import 1.2 lakh metric tonnes of onions.

The central government has been holding regular meetings on ways to check the rising price of onions. The adjournment motion is an extraordinary procedure which, if admitted, leads to setting aside the normal business of the House for discussing a definite matter of urgent public importance. (ANI)

