MDMK Vaiko give zero-hour notice in RS over demand to establish SC bench in Chennai

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) MP Vaiko gave zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha on Thursday over the demand to establish a permanent bench of Supreme Court in Chennai.

The Zero Hour refers to the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament. During this hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten-day advance notice.

The winter session of Parliament commenced on November 18 and will continue till December 13. It also marks the 250th session of the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)