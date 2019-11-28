International Development News
President inaugurates hospital block in Vrindavan, hails Ramakrishna Mission

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday inaugurated a 300-bed block of a hospital run by the Ramakrishna Mission in Vrindavan and compared the organisation's work to that done by Lord Krishna. The President, while dedicating the 'Sharda Block' of the charitable hospital to cancer patients, also said the Mission was established with the objective of 'Nar seva hi Narayan seva hai', meaning 'serving people is serving God'.

"Lord Krishna chose Vrindavan to save the masses from demons. In the same way, Ramakrishna Mission also set up the hospital to serve the poor patients of chronic pain," Kovind said. He commended the hospital, saying it has been selflessly serving the needy for the last 112 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

